Jalandhar, Feb 5 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) on Wednesday urged the Punjab government to establish a rehabilitation fund to support young boys and girls being deported from the United States.

In a statement, NAPA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal said lack of support and resources for these returnees could lead to severe social and economic challenges for the state.

He warned the Punjab government that negligence in addressing this growing crisis would only create more problems for the state, exacerbating unemployment, mental health issues and potential involvement in illegal activities.

This comes amid reports that a US military plane carrying 205 illegal immigrants hailing from Punjab and neighbouring states is likely to land at the Amritsar airport on Wednesday afternoon.

"Many of these young individuals leave their homes with dreams of a better future but find themselves deported due to immigration challenges. They return with shattered hopes, financial distress, and psychological trauma.

"It is the government's responsibility to ensure their proper rehabilitation and reintegration into society," Chahal said.

He urged the state government to allocate funds for skill development programmes, employment opportunities and mental health counselling to help these individuals rebuild their lives.

He also urged policymakers to engage with organisations like NAPA to create comprehensive strategies to address the issue effectively.

"This is not just an individual problem but a societal one," Chahal said.

"If we fail to act now, the consequences will be dire, not just for the youth but for Punjab's social fabric and economy as a whole," he said.

After Donald Trump assumed office as the US President last month, the country's law enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Many people from Punjab, who entered the US through "donkey routes" or other illegal means by spending lakhs of rupees, are now facing deportation.

