Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has asked for details from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials that may have surfaced during their investigation in the case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said here on Friday.

According to NCB officials, the NCB team probing the narcotics case registered in the matter has sought more details from the ED in the matter. Notably, the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are also probing the case.

Also Read | Muharram 2020: Taziya Procession Allowed in Mumbai With Not More Than 5 People, Bombay HC Says No Other Procession Allowed Anywhere in Maharashtra.

The NCB had earlier this week registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with Rajput's death case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, including Section 27, which specifies punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance and Section 29, which provides for punishment in case of abetment and criminal conspiracy.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Also Read | Sudarshan TV Case: Delhi High Court Stays Broadcast of ‘UPSC Jihad’ Show After Jamia Millia Islamia Files Petition.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)