Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Sub Lieutenant Astha Poonia officially became the first woman to be streamed into the fighter stream of Naval Aviation.

Paving the way for a new era of women fighter pilots in the force, and shattering barriers, Poonia also received the prestigious 'Wings of Gold' from Rear Admiral Janak Bevli, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Air).

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Navy celebrated the graduation of the Second Basic Hawk Conversion Course at the Naval Air Station, INS Dega, in Visakhapatnam.

Lieutenant Atul Kumar Dhull and Sub-Lieutenant Astha Poonia received the prestigious 'Wings of Gold' from Rear Admiral Janak Bevli, ACNS (Air) on July 3.

Earlier on Thursday, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) cleared 10 capital acquisition proposals worth approximately Rs 1.05 lakh crore for the procurement of indigenously sourced quick reaction surface-to-air missiles, naval vessels, and other equipment.

The DAC accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals, including the procurement of Armoured Recovery Vehicles, Electronic Warfare System, Integrated Common Inventory Management System for the Tri-Services, and Surface-to-Air Missiles, according to an official statement from the Defence Ministry.

The Council met for the first time after Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 in response to the heinous Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people. India's response was deliberate, precise, and strategic. Without crossing the Line of Control or international boundary, Indian forces struck terrorist infrastructure and eliminated multiple threats.

Additionally, the ministry stated that AoNs were also accorded for the procurement of Moored Mines, Mine Countermeasure Vessels, Super Rapid Gun Mounts, and Submersible Autonomous Vessels, to enable the mitigation of potential risks posed to naval and Merchant Vessels.

Earlier, on June 30, defence sources reported that the tri-services had submitted various proposals for procurement, including the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile System, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The project, worth around Rs 30,000 crore, would be critical for the Indian Army's air defence capabilities as the system can be effective against targets up to 30 km.

The three aircraft would be acquired from an original equipment manufacturer and then be modified by the DRDO lab Centre for Airborne Systems in partnership with private partners. (ANI)

