New Delhi, July 4: With monsoon drenching the capital, Delhi's pilot cloud seeding project to curb air pollution was deferred to the end of August, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Tuesday. The minister announced the change in schedule during a press conference here, citing ongoing rains that may not provide ideal conditions and could fail to yield the desired results. Last week, he revealed that the initial time window for cloud seeding was set between July 4 and July 11, as conditions were not suitable before July 3.

However, following consultations with meteorological experts and in light of the current weather patterns, the project team proposed a revised window -- August 30 to September 10 -- when the monsoon is expected to recede. Sirsa expressed confidence that this new period is likely to offer more suitable cloud formations for the seeding process. Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta-Led Govt Approves First-Ever Artificial Rain via Cloud Seeding Between July 4 and July 11 in National Capital.

The cloud seeding sorties will be conducted using aircraft VT-IIT (Cessna 206-H), fully equipped with cloud seeding instruments. According to the tentative flight plan, the aircraft will cover Alipur, Bawana, Rohini, Burari, Pavi Sadakpur, and regions along the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, including areas near the Kundli border zones, identified for their combination of low-altitude cloud potential and high pollution retention.

The operation will be carried out by the Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Kanpur, which has prior experience in similar airborne missions. The crew has undergone training, and all necessary DGCA certifications and permissions were obtained, he said. The cloud seeding process involves releasing hygroscopic particles, such as sodium chloride, into clouds to trigger precipitation. “This not only helps generate rain but also improves pollutant washout in the lower atmosphere,” said Sirsa.

The DGCA laid down stringent conditions: the flights must operate under Visual Flight Rules (VFR), with full visibility of terrain and obstacles. No aerial photography is permitted, and the aircraft must stay within approved airspace unless further clearances are secured. Operators are also required to inform the DGCA of any unusual incidents and follow all safety and documentation protocols under the applicable Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). Delhi to Trial Run Cloud Seeding to Combat Smog Menace.

Sirsa also stated that this pilot trial is part of the government's broader Environment Action Plan 2025, and the data gathered from these flights will help boost efforts during the winter season when Delhi's AQI levels typically spike. “These trials are not just symbolic but are part of a data-driven strategy. We are preparing now so that when October and November arrive, we have a tested, ready mechanism to combat pollution,” he said.

Calling it a “historic milestone,” Sirsa underlined that Delhi is the first state to receive the DGCA's approval for cloud seeding aimed at pollution control. “We're ending the era where action only followed court intervention,” he said. “The previous governments wrote letters for ten years. We held multiple rounds of meetings, got clearances in just four months, and now, we are ready with aircraft, crew, and equipment.”