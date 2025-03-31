Bhopal, Mar 31 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday that the Narmada river has played a major role in making MP and Gujarat prosperous states.

He also hailed the entrepreneurial spirit of the Gujarati community for building business in India and globally.

"A large number of Gujarati brothers reside in many cities of Madhya Pradesh. Narmada Mayya (river) has played a major role in making the two states prosperous.

"Entrepreneurs and professionals of the Gujarati community have made a place for themselves by working hard in Gujarat, other states, and countries," Yadav said while welcoming Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and the State Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi at the airport here.

The Narmada River flows through Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Patel and Sanghvi arrived in Bhopal to attend the "Sadakal Gujarat-Bhopal" programme.

The Gujarat chief minister said a strong tradition of cooperation exists between Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. "A new dimension is being added to these relations through the programme," he added.

Yadav presented a statue of Raja Bhoj to the visiting leaders.

Sadakal Gujarat-Bhopal programme was organised to honour the contribution of Gujarati people living outside Gujarat.

The event was marked by cultural presentations and a festival of Gujarati cuisine. Virtual darshan of many temples of Gujarat was also arranged at the programme, organised by the Gujarat government in collaboration with Gujarat State Non-Resident Gujarati Foundation.

Yadav and Patel also planted a sapling of a mango tree at the state hangar.

