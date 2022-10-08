Nashik, October 8: At least eleven people are feared dead, including one minor, after a bus caught fire in Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday night, said the city police. Injured people have been taken to hospital, as per the police. Maharashtra: 8 Killed, Several Injured After Bus Catches Fire in Nashik.

"We are still trying to ascertain the exact number of deaths with the doctor's confirmation," Nashik Police said. Jharkhand Man, Found Dead on September 24 in Bengaluru, Was Lynched, Say Police; Arrest Six Accused.

Video of the Incident:

At least 12 people died & several injured after a pvt bus caught fire in Nashik early morning today. The bus belonged to Chintamani Travels & was traveling from Yavatmal to Mumbai. Cause of fire is not known yet. Passengers were deep in their sleep when the incident occurred pic.twitter.com/a7o5eKmrG6 — Rakesh Trivedi (@RakeshKTrivedi) October 8, 2022

Earlier, eight people were reported dead. Further details are awaited.

