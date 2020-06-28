Nashik, Jun 28 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra recorded 144 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday that pushed its overall count of patients to 3,861, the administration said.

With 10 more COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection, the number of deceased now stands at 225, it said.

Seven of the deceased were from areas under the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) and three from other parts of the district.

Though some of the victims died earlier, their swab reports confirmed on Sunday that they were COVID-19 patients. With this, the death toll in the district reached 225.

Of the total number of dead, as many as 73 were from Malegaon, 99 from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas, 42 from other parts of the district.

Of the 3,861 patients, 1,018 are from Malegaon, 1,917 from Nashik city and 802 from other parts of the district, the administration said.

There are 124 patients from outside the district, who have been receiving treatment in hospitals here.

As many as 2,119 patients have recovered so far. PTI

