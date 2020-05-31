India News | Nashik District Reports 50 New COVID-19 Cases and 11 Deaths

Nashik, May 31 (PTI) Nashik district in north Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 50 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, including seven from the hotspot Malegaon, taking the overall case count to 1,224 and fatalities to 72, an official release said.

Malegaon has so far reported the highest 55 deaths while the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area has reported 8 deaths, followed by five fatalities from other parts of the district. The rest four were residents of other districts who had died during treatment.

Of the 1,224 COVID-19 cases, Malegaon's tally is 779, followed by 214 from Nashik city and 174 from other parts of the district, the release said.

The number of the recovered patients stands at 826.

A total of 148 new suspected cases were admitted in various hospitals in the district in the day.

