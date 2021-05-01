Nashik, May 1 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik in Maharashtra on Saturday rose by 3,412 to touch 3,27,346, while the day also saw 38 deaths and 6,104 people recovering, an official said.

The toll in the district is 3,535 and the number of people discharged stands at 2,85,725, he added.

With 12,612 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 12,28,372.

