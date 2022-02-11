Nashik, Feb 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,74,097 on Friday with the addition of 347 cases, while five deaths took the toll to 8,865, an official said.

So far, 4,63,252 people have been discharged post recovery, including 830 during the day, leaving the district with 1,980 active cases, he said.

