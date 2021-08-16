Nashik, Aug 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,04,145 after 67 cases were detected on Monday, an official said.

Two deaths took the district's toll to 8,551, while the recovery count rose by 75 to touch 3,94,514, he said.

With 5,262 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 23,76,310, the official added.

