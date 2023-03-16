New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that Election Commission of India has assured their delegation that they were looking into the demands to conduct polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

A delegation of NC, Peoples Democratic Party and Congress leaders met ECI today over the demand for holding elections in Jammu & Kashmir.

"The ECI has assured us that they're looking into this matter," Farooq said adding that they want a democratic government in J&K. Earlier Farooq had questioned why elections were not being held in the Union Territory.

NC's Farooq Abdullah, Congress's Pramod Tiwari, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, and Naseer Hussain were part of delegation that met ECI.

Former Chief Minister lamented that it was unfortunate that a State which is deemed the crown of India was made a Union Territory.

On March 12, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah stressed that Jammu and Kashmir is an intergral part of the india and reiterated the demand for restoration of its statehood.

Addresing a press conference at Jammu, former chief minster questioned why elections were not being held in Jammu and kashmir. "It is very strange"

"Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. The people of J&K belong to this nation".

NC Patron said that India is a democratic country where the laws of constitution should be adhered by everyone.

Earlier, on being asked why elections were not being held in Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq said:" I do not have the magical wand to tell media why elections were not being held here. Donot ask me this question".

The union government split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories by reading down Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

This year will complete five years when the erstwhile state will be without a democratically-elected government since June 2018 when the NC and PDP fell apart and state came under Governor's rule. (ANI)

