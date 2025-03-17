Team of 17 members and Officials from the National Defence College with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Pic/@CMOGuj)

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 17 (ANI): The team of 17 members and officials from the National Defence College (NDC), based in New Delhi, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar, an official statement said on Monday.

A 17-member team led by Major General Ajay Kumar Singh of the Indian Army met CM Patel. This team included officers from the Indian Revenue Service, Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with senior military officials from Iran, Bangladesh, Tanzania, Uzbekistan, Japan, and Oman, the statement said.

The National Defence College conducts courses on national security and strategic studies for Brigadier-rank officers of the Indian Armed Forces, Joint Secretary and Director-level officers from civil services, and foreign military officers from partner countries.

As part of this study program, a 17-member team is on a week-long study tour of Gujarat, which will continue until March 21. During the visit, the NDC team will explore key development initiatives across the state, including the International Financial Hub GIFT City, established under the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it added.

Accordingly, the team will visit the Vidya Samiksha Kendra, Sabarmati Ashram, and the South Western Air Command in Gandhinagar. They will also explore the Indo-Israel Center of Excellence for Vegetables in Vadrad, Sabarkantha, the renowned Amul Dairy in Anand, and the iconic Statue of Unity--the world's tallest statue, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Additionally, the team will tour the C-295 Aircraft Assembly Unit and the historic Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara before departing for Delhi on Friday, March 21, the release stated.

Before commencing their tour across Gujarat, the officials met with the Chief Minister and this meeting was attended by MK Das, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister and Avantika Singh, Secretary to Chief Minister. (ANI)

