New Delhi, August 7: the Ministry of Textiles will celebrate India's vibrant handloom sector on the occasion of the 11th National Handloom Day on Thursday. According to a release from the Ministry of Textiles, President, Droupadi Murmu, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. The Textile Minister Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary (Textiles) and M Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms) will be attending the function.

Besides them, foreign buyers, eminent personalities, exporters, Senior Government Officers, etc., will attend the above function. Approximately 650 weavers from across the country will be attending the function. President Droupadi Murmu Appoints New Governors: Ashim Kumar Ghosh for Haryana, Ashok Gajapathi Raju for Goa, Kavinder Gupta Named Ladakh LG.

The Ministry will present the Sant Kabir Handloom Award and the National Handloom Awards to recognise exceptional contributions in handloom weaving and innovation. The Sant Kabir Award, considered the highest honour in the sector, includes a cash prize of Rs 3.5 lakh, a gold coin (mounted), tamrapatra (plaque), shawl, and certificate of recognition.

The National Handloom Award carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, along with a tamrapatra, shawl, and certificate, and aims to honour craftsmanship, dedication, and creativity in the sector. Among this year's awardees are six women weavers, one receiving the prestigious Sant Kabir Award and five the National Handloom Awards, as well as one Divyang weaver recognised for their contribution. Rahul Gandhi Urges President Droupadi Murmu to Give Assent to Telangana 42% Reservation Bill.

The event will also feature an exclusive exhibition showcasing award-winning weaves, the unveiling of a coffee table book by NIFT Mumbai, and a facilitation desk on various government schemes for the handloom sector. According to the release, the Handloom sector continues to be a pillar of India's rural economy and cultural identity. Employing over 35 lakh people, with more than 70% of them women, the sector is a beacon of sustainable development, women empowerment, and eco-friendly production.

The Swadeshi Movement launched on 7th August 1905 had encouraged indigenous industries and, in particular, handloom weavers. In 2015, Government declared the 7th of August as the National Handloom Day, commemorating the momentous occasion.

The first National Handloom Day was celebrated on 7th August 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai. On this day, the handloom weaving community was honoured, underlining the contribution of this sector in India's socio-economic development. National Handloom Day is a celebration of the skilled hands and creative spirit that make Indian handlooms a timeless legacy.

