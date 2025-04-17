New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the alleged National Herald case, party President Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting on Saturday to finalise the strategy ahead of the hearing in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25.

According to sources, after discussing with his lawyers, LoP Rahul Gandhi left for Boston, US, as per his pre-scheduled program.

Rahul and the lawyers have decided to participate in the legal process at the Rouse Avenue Court and will not directly approach the High Court, sources said.

The lawyers told Rahul that he would have to appear before the court on April 25 or a later date, for which the Congress leader is fully prepared, it added.

Kharge will hold a meeting of all the general secretaries, in-charges, and heads of all frontal organisations at Indira Bhawan in the national capital, in the absence of Rahul Gandhi, to discuss organisational issues.

According to the sources, the meeting will also discuss the strategy in response to the actions taken by the ED against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

On April 15, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against top Congress members Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

The said chargesheet also names Congress leader Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey and others, including several firms.

The matter has been listed for arguments on cognisance in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25.

The prosecution complaint has been filed under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, for the offence of money laundering, as defined under Section 3, read with Section 70, and punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, 2002.

The complaint was filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, their associated companies, and other individuals. (ANI)

