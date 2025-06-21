Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 21 (ANI): The 11th International Yoga Day was marked with grandeur at the culturally significant Jantar Mantar complex in Jaipur as the Ministry of AYUSH and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) jointly hosted "Yoga Sangam 2025" a celebration of India's ancient heritage of yoga and Ayurveda.

According to the official statement, this event became a powerful medium to present the ancient yoga tradition of India on the global stage and to bring the integrated form of Ayurveda and Yoga to society at large.

International observers from Sri Lanka, Brazil, and South Africa, invited under the "Yoga Bandhan" initiative of the AYUSH Ministry, joined the collective yoga session. The program echoed the message of "One Earth, One Health" through synchronised group yoga practices led by trained instructors.

On this occasion, the chief guest of the program, Justice Anup Kumar Dhandh of the Rajasthan High Court, while wishing everyone a Happy World Yoga Day, said that the Ministry of AYUSH and National Institute of Ayurveda have organised a grand event, "Yoga Sangam" on the occasion of World Yoga Day.

The statement added, NIA is touching new heights by gaining fame day by day with its dedication to promoting India's traditional Ayurvedic system of medicine across the country. "Yoga helps in maintaining physical, mental and spiritual balance in our lives. It plays an important role in reducing stress and living a healthy life. Such events bring awareness in society and give a positive direction to the citizens," he added.

Vice Chancellor of National Institute of Ayurveda, Prof. Sanjeev Sharma said, "Yoga and Ayurveda, both are ancient heritages of India which ensure balance of body, mind and soul. 'Yoga Sangam' is not just an event, but it is an effort to present India's cultural self-confidence to the world. We are proud that today, at a historical place like Jantar Mantar, we have given the message of unity, peace and health with global participation. This event also re-establishes the scientific nature and credibility of the AYUSH system."

I congratulate the special guest of the program, Deputy Director General Doordarshan Satish Depal, National Institute of Ayurveda, for presenting subjects like yoga and Ayurveda according to the needs of the modern era. Today's event shows that when tradition and technology meet, its impact is deep and lasting.

Durgavati Devi, Head of the Department of Healthy Circle and Yoga, said that this event was like a live teaching laboratory for the students. 'Yoga Sangam' was not only an expression of physical coordination, but it also became a powerful medium of cultural exchange and global friendship.

Program Head of Doordarshan Seema Vijay, Assistant Director Rakesh Jain, Jantar Mantar Superintendent Pratibha Yadav, and Brahmakumari Poonam Didi were among the dignitaries present.

Doctors, teachers, staff, students, and local citizens joined the large-scale yoga practice session conducted by yoga experts, turning the event into a vibrant display of harmony, discipline and cultural pride. (ANI)

