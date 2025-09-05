Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 5 (ANI): The Gujarat government, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is aiming to increase the number of government libraries across the state, understanding the value of reading, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a release on Friday.

According to the release, to nurture a love for reading among the people of Gujarat, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat and the current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, launched Vanche Gujarat Abhiyan in 2010. During his tenure, he aimed to enrich every library in the state with a diverse collection of books.

Last year, a landmark decision was taken to set up 64 government libraries at the taluka level, covering 50 talukas in 21 districts and 14 talukas in 7 tribal districts. Out of these, 53 government libraries are already operational, while work on 11 is ongoing. Today, 197 government libraries are functional across Gujarat, and this year the state government has approved the construction of 71 more libraries at the taluka level.

With this effort, soon every taluka in Gujarat will have its own government library. It is important to note that September 6 is observed every year as 'National Read a Book Day'. This day motivates everyone to set aside time to enjoy reading. The day aims to inspire people to develop a love for reading and incorporate it into their daily lives.

A total of 197 government libraries are currently operational in Gujarat. This includes 33 District Libraries and 150 Taluka Libraries, along with central libraries, mobile libraries, the State Central Reserve Book Depository, the State Art Library, and libraries dedicated to women.

Government libraries across Gujarat continue to inspire citizens to read. On average, over 500 people visit the state's central libraries every day, while over 150 readers visit the district libraries daily. In district libraries with reading facilities, over 250 readers visit daily, while more than 100 readers do so at taluka libraries every day.

To encourage a love for reading among the tribal communities in the state, libraries have been established in all tribal talukas. A total of 14 libraries have been established across seven tribal districts, allowing the tribal population to enjoy reading. (ANI)

