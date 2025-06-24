Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): The National T-10 Tennis Cricket Association (NTTCA) has announced that the third National T-10 Tennis Cricket Championship will take place in Gujarat later this year, with 16 state teams confirmed to participate. This announcement was made during a press conference held in Shimla, where NTTCA President Devkant Khachi outlined the developments and future plans for the sport.

Speaking to the media, Khachi explained that the National Tennis Cricket Association was formed in 2023, and this was the second annual meeting of the association. "We chose Shimla for this meeting as it offers a unique setting for our gathering," Khachi remarked. He emphasised that tennis cricket, a game played with tennis balls, is gaining popularity due to its affordability and accessibility. Unlike mainstream cricket, which requires costly equipment and facilities, tennis cricket can be played with minimal resources and on smaller grounds. "This sport is exciting, physically engaging, and entertaining. It is played in more countries than traditional cricket, and in India itself, it has garnered widespread attention," he added.

Khachi also mentioned that the organisation has 36 state bodies, including Union Territories, with 15 of them currently affiliated. The NTTCA is working to promote tennis cricket at all levels, and the upcoming Gujarat event is expected to attract players from across the country. "We have already confirmed participation from 16 teams from Gujarat for this event," he stated.

plans for growth and infrastructure development have also been planned. The association is working on a roadmap to expand tennis cricket across India. However, Khachi noted that they currently lack infrastructure and will need to arrange separate grounds for various tournaments. "We have not yet been able to convince the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association about the type of tournament we intend to organise," he said.

Talking about the future, Khachi also revealed that an international portal will be launched soon, allowing players to register themselves for national and international competitions. "We are planning international tournaments, and players from different states will be able to join the national database," he added.

In a conversation with ANI, Khachi confirmed that two senior national events have already been held, though these were not officially recognised. "We have also decided to launch a third National event in Gujarat, and we are committed to promoting this sport," he stated.

"We are committed to promoting tennis cricket in every state. The upcoming National event in Gujarat is an exciting step forward, and we will ensure that all players, including travel expenses, are fully supported by the organisation." Said Khacchi.

Abhiraj Jadeja, President of the Gujarat Tennis Cricket Association, expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the event in Gujarat. "We are working hard to promote tennis cricket at every level in Gujarat. This is a sport that is set to play a crucial role in the future, and we will make sure to support it fully," Jadeja remarked.

"We are focused on promoting tennis cricket at all levels in Gujarat. This is a sport with great potential, and we are working towards ensuring its success." Said Abhiraj Jadeja.

Yaduraj Chauhan, President of the Himachal Pradesh Tennis Cricket Association, shared his plans to expand the sport in the state. "After the national event, we will expand tennis cricket in Himachal Pradesh. Players will receive all necessary support, including match fees, and we aim to grow this sport further," he said. Chauhan also highlighted that the sport would be promoted at the grassroots level. "In the coming years, we plan to transition from fabric-made balls to tennis balls for matches at the local level," he added.

As the sport continues to grow, the National T-10 Tennis Cricket Championship is expected to be an exciting event for players and fans alike, bringing attention to this emerging sport in the cricket-loving nation of India.

"After the national event, we will focus on expanding the sport in Himachal Pradesh. We are committed to providing all necessary facilities for players and promoting tennis cricket at the grassroots level." Said Chauhan. (ANI)

