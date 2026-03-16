Thrissur (Kerala) [India], March 16 (ANI): Nattika MLA CC Mukundan, who left the Communist Party of India (CPI), joined the BJP on Monday ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections.

Mukundan took party membership at the BJP district office and is expected to be fielded as the party's candidate from Nattika.

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After joining, he said it was the "happiest day" of his political career and praised the BJP for working for the welfare of the poor.

Speaking to ANI, Mukundan said, "BJP works for the welfare of the poor in India... This is the happiest day of my political career."

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Party leader Adv B Gopalakrishnan welcomed him, noting that Mukundan recognised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a true development leader.

"He contested the election in Nattika constituency as a candidate of LDF...He realised that Narendra Modi is the real development leader. So that's why he agreed to join the BJP. We wholeheartedly welcome him," Gopalakrishnan said.

Earlier today, the BJP released its first list of 47 candidates, a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the State will vote on April 9 in a single phase. Apart from Chandrasekhar, other prominent names in the BJP list are George Kurian, V Muraleedharan, K Surendran and Navya Haridas.

Union Minister George Kurian has been named a candidate from Kanjirappally. V Muraleedharan will contest from Kazhakoottam, while Navya Haridas will contest from Kozhikode North. Former Kerala BJP president K Surendran will contest from the Manjeshwar seat.

Counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 4.

The Model Code of Conduct is now in place till the voting takes place in the 140-member State Assembly, which is also known as the Kerala Niyamasabha.

The tenure of the current assembly is scheduled to end on May 23. The last date for filing nominations is March 23, with scrutiny of nominations on March 24 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures on March 26. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)