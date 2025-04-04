Karwar (Karnataka), Apr 4 (PTI) The first phase of the naval commanders' conference this year is slated to take place at the Indian Navy's strategically located base in Karnataka's Karwar on Saturday, officials said.

On the occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will flag off the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar -- an initiative towards continued cooperation with IOR nations in pursuance of India's vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions (MAHASAGAR), a senior Navy official said on Friday.

The name 'Sunayna' is embossed on the hull of the ship.

Preparations are in full swing at the naval base for the big-ticket event, with a makeshift shamiana erected near one of the piers at this key base in Karwar, located about 100 km from Goa's Dabolim airport.

Singh is expected to reach the naval base on Saturday afternoon, people familiar with the preparations here said.

The conference will commence with phase one covering the flag-off of IOS Sagar by the defence minister on April 5 at Karwar.

After the flag-off, the ship will set sail from the Karwar base, a naval told PTI here.

However, it was not immediately known what will be its first port of call.

INS Sunayna is being deployed to the south-west IOR with a combined crew from the Indian Navy and nine friendly foreign countries -- Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania, the Indian Navy official said.

After the flag-off of the ceremony, Defence Minister Singh is also scheduled to inaugurate multiple maritime infrastructures and support facilities under Project 'Seabird'.

He will also be apprised on Indian naval operational readiness and future outlook, during the first phase of the conference at Karwar.

The Navy's maiden initiative -- IOS Sagar concluded its harbour and sea training phase at Southern Naval Command, Kochi.

The ship with her crew reached Karwar base on Thursday, sources said.

Forty-four international trainees of nine friendly foreign countries underwent a specially curated training capsule ranging from basic seamanship activities to state-of-the-art simulator training, officials said.

In addition, the international crew was also exposed to sea training along with the Indian Navy crew of INS Sunayna by the Indian naval 'Work Up' team. The sea training was aimed at acclimatising the international crew with Indian Navy's systems and procedures enabling them to operate as a well knit and cohesive unit during the forthcoming deployment, they said.

"IOS Sagar is a unique example of fostering deeper maritime understanding and promoting regional stability and cooperation. Indian Navy's collaboration with the regional navies reaffirm commitment to safeguarding collective maritime interests and capacity building with partner nations across the Indian Ocean Region," the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Mauritius in March had unveiled a grand vision for security and growth for the Global South against the backdrop of China's relentless efforts to expand its influence in the region.

Modi had announced that India's new vision for the Global South called "MAHASAGAR" will bring growth security.

The first edition of Naval Commanders' Conference 2025 is scheduled to be conducted in two phases, with phase one at Karwar on April 5 and phase two in New Delhi from April 7-10, the official said.

The conference is the apex-level biannual event where top naval commanders gather to deliberate on significant strategic, operational and administrative issues.

"The conference will play a pivotal role in emphasising India's role as a 'preferred security partner' in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), bolstering Indian Navy's contribution to regional peace, security, and stability," the official said.

In March 2024, Defence Minister Singh had inaugurated a number of infrastructure projects at this strategically located base, being developed considering India's long-term security interests in the Indian Ocean region.

The first phase of Project Seabird was designed to accommodate 10 ships and was successfully concluded in 2011.

The infrastructure comprised a breakwater, a pier capable of berthing 10 ships, a 10,000-ton ship lift and dry berth, a naval ship repair yard, logistics and armament storage facilities and accommodation for 1,000 personnel.

The Cabinet Committee on Security's approval for Phase-IIA of the project had accorded approval for the berthing of 32 ships and submarines, along with 23 yardcraft, the ministry earlier said.

