Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted Andhra Pradesh's key role in India's space journey and emphasized that the Nava Durga Testing Range in Nagayalanka will serve as a force multiplier for India's defence capabilities, drawing strength from Maa Durga's divine power.

Addressing the public rally in Amravati, PM Modi congratulated the nation's scientists and the people of Andhra Pradesh on this landmark achievement.

"Andhra Pradesh has played an important role in making India a space power for decades... This state has been attracting crores of youth to the space sector. A new institution is now available to the country to strengthen the space and defence sector. We laid the foundation for DRDO's new missile testing range. Like Maa Durga, the Navdurga Testing Range built in Nagayalanka will empower the nation's defence power. I congratulate the nation's scientists and the people of Andhra Pradesh for this," PM Modi said.

Underlining Andhra Pradesh's pivotal role in establishing India as a space power over the decades, the Prime Minister said that every mission launched from Sriharikota fills millions of Indians with pride and inspires the country's youth toward space exploration.

Emphasising that India is rapidly expanding irrigation projects across the country and launching river-linking initiatives to ensure water reaches every farm and farmers do not face water shortages, PM Modi underlined that with the formation of the new state government, the Polavaram Project has gained fresh momentum.

PM Modi stated that this project will transform millions of people's lives in Andhra Pradesh.

He reaffirmed that their government fully supports the state government in accelerating the completion of the Polavaram Project.

Underscoring the multiplier effect of infrastructure development, highlighting its direct impact on the manufacturing sector, PM Modi noted that raw materials such as cement, steel, and transportation services benefit significantly from large-scale infrastructure projects, strengthening multiple industries.

He stressed that infrastructure development benefits India's youth, creating more employment opportunities.

PM Modi remarked that thousands of young people in Andhra Pradesh are gaining new job prospects through these ongoing infrastructure projects.

"India's strength lies not just in its weaponry but in its unity", said the Prime Minister, highlighting that this spirit of unity is further reinforced through Ekta Malls, which are being set up in cities nationwide.

He announced that Visakhapatnam will soon have its own Ekta Mall, where artisans and craftsmen across India will showcase their products under one roof. Ekta Mall initiative aims to strengthen the 'Make in India' mission while promoting the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) scheme.

He noted that these malls will connect people with India's rich diversity, while boosting the local economy and strengthening the "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" vision.

PM Modi highlighted that India has focused extensively on physical, digital, and social infrastructure over the past 10 years. India is now among the fastest-modernizing infrastructure nations in the world, and Andhra Pradesh is benefiting significantly from this progress.

He noted that thousands of crores worth of road and rail projects have been allocated to Andhra Pradesh, accelerating its development.

"Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a new era of connectivity, which will enhance district-to-district links and improve connectivity with neighbouring states", he stated, stressing that farmers will find it easier to access larger markets. Industries will benefit from improved logistical efficiency.

PM Modi also highlighted that the tourism and pilgrimage sectors will also gain momentum, making key religious sites more accessible.

The PM cited the Renigunta-Naidupeta Highway as an example, stating that it will significantly ease access to the Tirupati Balaji shrine, allowing devotees to visit Lord Venkateswara Swami in less time.

The Prime Minister emphasised that rapidly developing countries have given immense importance to their railway networks.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated, laid the foundation stone and dedicated multiple development projects worth over Rs 58,000 crore in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday. (ANI)

