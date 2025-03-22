Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 22 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal will attend the Joint Action Committee meeting called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to raise their voices against the delimitation of constituencies.

The meeting with various state Chief Ministers and prominent opposition leaders will take in Chennai today.

BJD leader Amar Patnaik told ANI, that the party will be attending the meeting under the direction from former Odisha CM and party chief Naveen Patnaik.

"Under direction from the former Chief Minister, our party president and the leader of the opposition, Naveen Patnaik, we have been nominated to represent the party in the meeting which has been convened by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Stalin, to discuss the issue of delimitation," he said.

Amar Patnaik said that the delimitation issue is important for Odisha, adding that Naveen Patnaik has always stood up against anything "not beneficial" for the state.

"The issue is important for a state like Odisha because there is a likelihood of various ramifications to the number of seats for MP and MLA if the existing criteria continue. I think that the consultation was initiated by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in this broader picture. Naveen Babu has always stood up for the people of Odisha. Anything that is detrimental to Odisha or not beneficial to Orissa, he will definitely like to raise his voice," Amar Patnaik said.

The all party meeting will commence today for a joint effort from various political parties to raise their voices against Delimitation,

Chief Minister Stalin had written to the Chief Ministers of seven states, both from National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ruling states and otherwise, to join him in the "fight against this unfair exercise."

On Friday, Stalin said fair delimitation is crucial, not just for the number of MPs, but for the state's rights.

"Fair delimitation is the talk of the town right now. Why has the DMK brought this to focus? Because in 2026, delimitation will happen. And if the delimitation exercise is carried out based on population, our representation in Parliament will be severely affected. This is not just about the number of MPs but about our State's rights. This is why we have convened a meeting of all parties. Except the BJP, every other party stood together as one," Stalin said in a video posted on X. (ANI)

