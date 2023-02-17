Thane, Feb 17 (PTI) The online computerised draw for the mass housing scheme of state-run planning City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) was held on Friday in Navi Mumbai, an official said.

As per the scheme, 7,849 affordable Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) houses will be allotted to economically weaker section (EWS) in Ulwe node, he said.

"The software used for the computerised draw is completely free of human intervention. It was inspected by experts from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. It was conducted under the supervision of CIDCO managing director Sanjay Mukherjee and other officials," he added.

