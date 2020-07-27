Thane, Jul 27 (PTI) A 35-year-old Nigerian national was held allegedly with drugs worth Rs 3.85 lakh, Navi Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell Senior Inspector NB Kolhatkar said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near a fast food joint in Kalamboli on Saturday evening and Nigerian national Vitalis Okolie was nabbed with 55 grams of methaqualone, a sedative-hypnotic drug, he said.

Okolie, who stays in Santacruz in neighbouring Mumbai, has been charged under NDPS Act and was remanded in police custody till Monday, the official added.

