Thane, May 2 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a 25-year-old man from Navi Mumbai after his neighbour accused him of raping her, an official said on Friday.

The alleged crime was committed on April 30, said the official from theI Sagri police station.

Also Read | WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025 Declared: 86.56% Pass, Adrita Sarkar Tops With 99.43%; Know How To Download Scorecard on wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

In her complaint, the woman from Belapur said the accused called her to his house on the pretext of some work and forced himself upon her.

The official said a case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64 (1) and 351 (1) concerning rape and criminal intimidation, respectively, and a probe is underway.

Also Read | WAVES Summit 2025: Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen Says GenAI Enabling Indian Creators To Transcend Traditional Mediums.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)