New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu called upon Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday at his residence in New Delhi.

She also met AICC General Secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal over a detailed discussion at 10 Janpath, New Delhi. She was accompanied by Former General Secretary (Org.), Punjab PCC Gautam Seth during her visit.

On Monday, Sidhu joined the evening leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kharal Kalan in Jalandhar district.

Former chief parliamentary secretary Sidhu joined the yatra with her son Karan Sidhu. (ANI)

