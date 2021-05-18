New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) The crime branch took businessman Navneet Kalra, arrested for allegedly hoarding and black-marketing oxygen concentrators, to three restaurants in Delhi on Tuesday in connection with the case, police said.

An officer said Kalra was taken to Khan Chacha, Townhall and Nege Ju restaurants where the concentrators were recovered.

He was also taken for the mandatory medical examination, police said.

The Delhi High Court declined to direct an expeditious decision on the bail plea of Kalra, saying "let the law take its own course".

A Delhi Court on Monday had remanded Kalra to three days of police custody, saying his custodial interrogation was required in connection with the case.

He was nabbed from Gurgaon on Sunday night and was formally arrested earlier on Monday. He was on the run for over a week since the seizure of more than 500 oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha, Town Hall, and Nega & Ju restaurants owned by him.

On May 13, a court had rejected his anticipatory bail application, saying allegations against him were serious and his custodial interrogation was required to unearth the entire conspiracy".

Police claimed that the concentrators were imported from China and were being sold at an exorbitant price of Rs 50,000 to 70,000 a piece as against its cost of Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000.

The concentrators are a crucial medical equipment used for COVID-19 patients and are on high demand amid the second wave of the pandemic.

On May 5, a case was registered against Kalra under Section 420 (cheating), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act. PTI NIT/AMP

