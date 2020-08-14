New Delhi, August 14: Aiming to boost surveillance capabilities against enemy warships operating in the Indian Ocean region, the Indian Navy has moved a proposal to urgently acquire 10 shipborne drones which can keep a close eye on activities of the adversaries.

"A proposal has been moved in fast track mode by the Indian Navy before the Defence Ministry under which it plans to buy 10 Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial Systems for over Rs 1,240 crores," Government sources told ANI. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Greets Jawans on Independence Day 2020: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 14, 2020.

As per the plans of the Navy, the drones would be deployed on big size warships of the force and would help them in the detection of activities of the Chinese as well as other adversaries in and around Indian territorial waters, they said.

As per plans, the Navy is likely to acquire these drones through an open bid and then deploy them on its warships for surveillance and reconnaissance activities.

The Indian Navy is working separately on a project to acquire Sea Guardian drones from the United States for expanding its surveillance in the country's areas of interest from Madagascar to Malacca Straits and beyond.

The Navy is also getting its existing drones upgraded as part of an upgrade programme which was recently taken up for discussion in the Defence Ministry.

