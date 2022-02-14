Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], February 14 (ANI): Exuding confidence in the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming state Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said New Punjab will be full of opportunities and free from debt.

Addressing an election rally here, Prime Minister said, "Now it is certain that the NDA government will be formed in Punjab. A new chapter of development will begin in Punjab. We will not leave any stone unturned in our efforts for the bright future of the people of Punjab. We respected federalism. Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh worked with the Centre as per federalism."

Also Read | Kerala to Act Tough Against People Who Violate Trekking Rules, Says State Ministers After 23-Year-Old Trekker Rescued From a Forest.

"New India will be made when 'New Punjab' will be formed. New Punjab will be a merger of heritage and development. Nawa Punjab will be full of opportunities and free from debt. In 'Nawa Punjab', every Dalit brother and sister will get respect. There will be proper participation at every level," stated Prime Minister Modi.

Attacking the ruling Congress in the State, he said, "Congress party is disintegrating. Those who fight among themselves cannot give a stable government to Punjab. These people who are busy saving their chairs cannot develop Punjab. Punjab needs a government that works seriously for the security of the country. The history of Congress is that it can never work for Punjab. And whoever wants to work, Congress creates thousands of obstacles."

Also Read | Centre Ready To Talk With North East Militants, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

PM Modi said the trade and business in Punjab are under the seize of mafias.

"I wanted to offer prayers at Tripurmalini Devi Shaktipeeth after this event but the administration and police said they will not be able to make the arrangements. This is the situation of the government here. But I will surely offer prayers at Shaktipeeth soon. We provided pesticides and fertilizers at a lower rate than the global market. We will work on natural and organic farming. They (Congress) raised questions on our Army," he added.

The voting for the Punjab Assembly elections will be held on February 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)