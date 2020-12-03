Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Terming Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's demand for the Winter Session of Parliament as 'valid', Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Thursday said there is a need for the session to discuss various key issues, including farmers' protest against the Centre's farms laws and COVID-19 vaccine.

Malik further said not holding a session and evading questions is not good for democracy.

"Adhir Ranjan ji's demand for the Winter Session of Parliament is valid. Not holding a session and evading questions is not right for democracy. Opposition and farmers are demanding that even it is for 2 days, Parliament session should be held," Malik told reporters here.

Commenting on the ongoing debate over administering the COVID-19 vaccine to every citizen of the country, he said: "Health Secretary says that they never said that the vaccine would be administered to everyone. Will it be free of cost? There are questions. Modi government should call the Winter Session of the Parliament and discuss the issue of farmers and vaccine."

Earlier in the day, Chowdhury urged House Speaker Om Birla to convene a short Winter Session of the Parliament to address issues such as the farmers' protest, status of COVID-19 vaccine, among others.In a letter addressed to Birla, Chowdhury said there are a number of important issues the country is facing in current times that "need a thorough and transparent debate".

"The most notable among them are the farmers agitation, status/preparation of COVID-19 vaccine, the economic slowdown, unemployment scenario, the continuous stand-off on Indo-China border, unabated ceasefire violation on Indo-Pak border," he said. (ANI)

