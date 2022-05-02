Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, was admitted to state-run JJ Hospitals and his condition is serious, his lawyer told the Court on Monday.

Malik's lawyer was seeking interim bail for him on humanitarian grounds. The lawyer told the court that Malik has been sick for three days and urged to shift the minister to a private hospital.

The NCP leader, currently in judicial custody, was arrested by ED on February 23 in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

After his health deteriorated, Malik filed a bail plea citing ill health which was opposed by the ED.

"Nawab Malik was taken to JJ Hospital on a stretcher after his health deteriorated in Arthur Road prison. He has been sick for three days," Malik's lawyer said while seeking interim medical bail on humanitarian grounds.

ED's lawyer Sunil Gonzalves then asked why his health condition had not been communicated before.

ED asked for the next hearing, but the court said the health of the accused is more important.

The court sought a report on Malik's health from JJ Hospital and said that it will hear on May 5 if the NCP leader should be shifted to a private hospital.

The court then allowed Malik's daughter Nilofar and son-in-law, Sameer Khan, to meet him at the hospital after Malik's lawyer's request.

Meanwhile, the JJ Hospital, in a statement, said, that Malik reported an upset stomach and his condition is stable.

"Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik came to JJ Hospital around 10 am with an upset stomach. Necessary examinations were done. His BP was fluctuating. Currently, he's admitted under observation in the ICU for 24 hours and is stable," the hospital authorities said. (ANI)

