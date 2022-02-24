Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Following Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, his daughter Nilofer Malik said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader speaks fearlessly that is why the central agencies are behind the family.

"We have been hearing for the last 2-3 months that ED will come. Our father (Nawab Malik) told us to be careful but we have done everything right. My father speaks fearlessly that is why ED and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are behind us," Nilofer told ANI.

"I am sure my father will come out. This is a judicial battle and we will fight. Every Muslim who has been in public such as activists are being linked by some to D-company. This is very unfair to us as Muslims," she added.

The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3 in connection with alleged links with Dawood Ibrahim and a money laundering case.

Earlier, ED had sought 14-day custody of the NCP leader from the court. He was arrested on Wednesday by the ED.

According to the sources, Malik was not cooperating during the questioning. Soon after his arrest, Malik said that he is not scared and will fight and win.

Earlier this month, the ED conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said on Tuesday.

Worth mentioning, Sameer Khan, Nawab Malik's son-in-law was arrested in January last year by NCB for dealing with commercial quantities of the drug. He was granted bail on September 27, after eight months in prison. (ANI)

