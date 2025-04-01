New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Naxal issue is now confined to just six districts in the country, from the earlier 12.

Shah said the Modi government is building a 'Sashakt, Surakshit and Samriddh Bharat' with a ruthless approach to Naxalism and relentless efforts for all-pervasive development.

Also Read | Oshiwara Shocker: Man Stabs Colleague to Death in Mumbai After Being Slapped by Victim During an Argument About Cutting Fruits for Iftar, Arrested.

He said Bharat is determined to uproot Naxalism for good by March 31, 2026.

"Taking a giant stride towards building a Naxal-free Bharat, today our nation achieved a new milestone by significantly reducing the number of districts most affected by left-wing extremism to just 6 from 12," Shah posted on microblogging site X.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 1, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

As per the Union home ministry data, Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts are those where Naxal activities and violence still continue.

The LWE-affected districts have been further sub-categorised as 'most-affected districts', a terminology brought in in 2015, and 'districts of concern', which was coined by the home ministry in 2021.

There were 12 'most-affected districts' according to the last review.

As per official records, there were 35 such districts in 2015, 30 in 2018 and 25 in 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)