Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 20 (ANI): A Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head was killed in a exchange of fire with Dantewada District Reserve Guard, in Neelawaya forest on Tuesday morning.

"In Exchange of fire with Dantewada DRG today morning at about 6 am in jungles of Neelawaya, a dead body of Maoist has been recovered, who has been identified as Kosa, resident of Mallapara, Neelawaya," said Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav.

The DRG team also recovered one 9 mm pistol, one country-made Bharmar, one 3 kg IED, pithoos, medicines and items of daily use from the encounter site.

He was active in the Maoist organisation for the past 15 years and was currently a Malangir area committee member and Military intelligence in charge.

SP further said that he has more than 15 crimes registered against him in different police stations. (ANI)

