Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh)[India], August 01 (ANI): A 35-year-old youth was allegedly killed by the Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district last night, police said on Sunday.

"The youth named Keshari Sori was allegedly killed by the Naxals, the police has left for the spot," Superintendent of Police, Praful Thakur said while confirming the incident to ANI.

The Naxalite banner poster was found in Karipani of Borai police station. Naxalites are celebrating Martyr Week from July 28 to August 3, added the police. Further details in the case are awaited. (ANI)

