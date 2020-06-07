India News | Naxals, Police Exchange Fire in MP

Mandla (MP), Jun 7 (PTI) An exchange of fire took place between Naxals and police on Sunday evening in Mawai forests in Madhya Pradeshs Mandla district, bordering Chhattisgarh, an official said.

The encounter occurred when the hawk force of the Madhya Pradesh police was carrying out an anti-Naxal search operation, he said.

Soon after the skirmish broke out, the ultras escaped into the dense forest, the official said.

"Based on a tip-off, the police's hawk force had launched the search operation on June 6," Mandla's Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Shukla told PTI.

"The security personnel were advancing through the forest when they spotted the Naxals near Tatma village under Mawai forest, bordering Chhattisgarh, which led to the exchange of fire," he said.

During this encounter, the Naxals fled into the forest, leaving behind their goods, including food items, he said.

The SP said that the hawk force team has been continuing the search for the Naxals.

Further details are awaited.

