India News | Naxals Won't Get Rest in Monsoon, Operations Will Continue During Rain: Amit Shah

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Naxalites won't get rest during monsoon as operations against them will continue during rains, even as he appealed to Maoists to lay down arms and join the journey of development while ruling out any talks.

Agency News PTI| Jun 22, 2025 05:00 PM IST
India News | Naxals Won't Get Rest in Monsoon, Operations Will Continue During Rain: Amit Shah

Raipur, June 22 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Naxalites won't get rest during monsoon as operations against them will continue during rains, even as he appealed to Maoists to lay down arms and join the journey of development while ruling out any talks.

Shah laid the foundation stones for the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) campus and a Central Forensic Science Lab in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.

"Every time during the rainy season, Naxalites used to get rest (as swollen rivers hamper anti-Naxal operations inside dense forest), but this time, we will not let them sleep during monsoon and we will move further to achieve the target of 31/3 (2026 to eliminate Naxalism)", Shah said.

He appealed to Naxals to surrender and avail of the benefits of a "lucrative" surrender policy.

"Lay down arms and join the journey of development; no need for talks. Just give up armed struggle and join the mainstream," he added.

"I wholeheartedly welcome back all those who have laid down their arms and joined the mainstream and assure them that whatever promises the Chhattisgarh government and the Centre have made to them will be fulfilled, and we will try to help you even more," he added.

