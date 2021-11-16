Srinagar, Nov 16 (PTI) The National Conference Tuesday demanded an impartial and time-bound probe into the civilian killings during the Hyderpora encounter on Monday.

Four persons, including a Pakistani militant and his local associate, were killed in a gunfight in Hyderpora locality of Srinagar late Monday evening. The dead also included the house owner and a doctor, whom police termed terror associates. Their family members, however, have denied the police charge.

"JKNC MPs Farooq Abdullah, Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi today demanded an impartial and time bound probe into the Hyderpora civilian Killings and demands of bereaved families should be heard and respected," a spokesman of the party said in a one-line statement.

