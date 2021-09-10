New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Raids are being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab to nab two suspects involved in the murder of National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

Wazir (67), also former Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council member, was found dead in a flat in West Delhi's Moti Nagar Thursday morning, it said.

A case of murder was registered in the matter and the investigation was transferred to Delhi Police's Crime Branch with the force's Special Cell to assist them, officials had said.

According to sources, police checked CCTV footage of the area and found that the accused were present in the building on Wednesday, a day before Wazir's body was found.

Prime facie, it looks like the NC leader was killed on September 2, sources said.

The post-mortem was conducted at a government hospital here on Friday for which a board of doctors was constituted, they said.

A senior police officer said investigation teams have been sent to Amritsar and Jammu in connection with the probe to trace the two suspects -- Harpreet Singh and Harmeet Singh -- who have been absconding.

The highly decomposed body of Wazir with his head wrapped in a plastic bag was found in a washroom of the flat which was taken on rent by his acquaintance Harpreet Singh (31), a native of Amritsar, police had said.

According to them, Wazir arrived in Delhi on September 2 and was staying with Harpreet and his friend Harmeet, a native of Jammu, at their rented flat in Basai Darapur area.

Harpreet's mobile phone was found to be switched off after the incident, but the call detail records of both the suspects are being analysed, police said.

Wazir's brother had claimed that the NC leader, a resident of Jammu, was supposed to take a flight to Canada on September 2 to meet his family there. When there was no news of him for days, his family informed the Jammu Police which in turn approached the Delhi Police, an official said.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police had also received a PCR call from a neighbour complaining about foul smell from the flat in Moti Nagar. On reaching the spot, police broke open the door and found the highly decomposed body in the washroom.

