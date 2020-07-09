New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 5,477 kg of ganja from Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, based on inputs that large quantity of ganja is smuggled from here to different parts of the country.

"Based on the intelligence report that there was a widespread movement of large quantity ganja from Andhra-Odisha border to various Indian states, intensive enforcement efforts were carried out by NCB throughout India during the last one week," NCB said in a statement.

The operation led to cracking down of a number of ganja trafficking networks operating between Andhra-Odisha border and other parts of the country. "This resulted in the crackdown on multiple ganja trafficking networks operating between Andhra-Odisha border and various other Indian states. All the drugs were seized from nationally permitted trucks that were used to ferry the contraband across state borders. During the last week of May and the first week of July a total of 5,477 kg ganja was seized in five different cases from four states," it added.

As many as 13 suspects have also been arrested in five different cases of transportation of large quantity of ganja. Among the significant seizure by the NCB include the one from Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) to Solapur (Maharashtra).

On July 2, the Hyderabad Sub Zonal Unit of NCB intercepted a 14-wheeler trailer with Andhra Pradesh Registration number at Vijayawada and recovered 515 kg of ganja. Two packets were found to be concealed in cavities between the chassis of the vehicle. Two persons have been arrested in this connection.

In another case, on June 28, the Kolkata Zonal Unit of NCB seized 1,133.2 kg of ganja near Dhulagarh Toll Plaza on NH-06. The ganja was hidden in a coconut laden truck that was bearing the Jharkhand Registration number. The NCB took three persons in the custody in the case, the agency added.

Also investigations are being done on the network linkages with other anti-state activities including money laundering aspect. (ANI)

