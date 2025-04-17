Kozhikode, (Kerala), Apr 17 (PTI) Director General of the National Cadet Corps (DG NCC) Gurbirpal Singh will visit Kerala for five days, starting from April 19.

The visit will begin with inspection tours of NCC units in the northern Malabar region, including Kozhikode—the headquarters of the NCC Group—Kannur, and Wayanad, an official release said on Thursday.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Row: Ex-RAW Chief AS Dulat Dismisses Reports That Farooq Abdullah Agreed To Help in Abrogation of Article 370.

The visit aims to engage with NCC units and review their activities in the state.

Following his engagements in the northern region, the DG NCC will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram, the release added.

Also Read | Hathras: Wedding of 2 Sisters Called Off Afte Dispute Erupts Between Their and Grooms' Families Over Dowry Demands.

As part of the visit, the Director General will interact with cadets, instructors, and local administrative staff to assess training standards, understand challenges faced by the units, and motivate the cadets in their efforts toward holistic development and nation-building, according to the release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)