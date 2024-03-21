New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to conduct various awareness programmes, enhance public perceptions on the peaceful use of nuclear power and disseminate scientific and authentic information in the country.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Defence, "The MoU was signed between DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh and Executive Director (Corporate Communication and Corporate Planning), NPCIL BVS Shekhar."

The NPCIL will be providing resource persons for this initiative for field engagements with the NCC during the camps and various activities by educating the cadets, it said.

As per the release, the MoU also facilitates a unique opportunity for the cadets to visit various facilities of NPCIL across the country, thereby giving a first-hand experience with the peaceful use of nuclear energy and its technical and technological aspects.

The DG NCC described the MoU as one of the initiatives by the NCC to broaden the horizons of cadets, which will lead to more aware and responsible youth.

He asserted that 1.5 million NCC cadets have the ability to influence the thinking of youth across the world.

He also exuded confidence that the cadets would be instrumental in making the awareness drive on peaceful use of nuclear energy a successful initiative, the release added.

The DG further thanked the NPCIL for extending its support to the initiative, terming it a collective responsibility to guide the youth to be more aware and responsible citizens. (ANI)

