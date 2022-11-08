NCP leader Jitendra Awadh stopped the screening of Marathi movie 'Har Har Mahadev' in Thane (Photo/ANI)

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awadh and his supporters blocked the screening of a Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev' at a multiplex in the Thane district of Maharashtra.

Awhad's supporters also beat up a viewer who tried to stop them.

The NCP leader alleged that the movie showcases the wrong history about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"The movie has claimed to show historic events that never happened in reality. Why should such a movie be shown?" said Jitendra Awadh.

The incident came a day after former MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati warned that he would not tolerate any wrong depiction of Shivaji's history.

He had also opposed the upcoming Marathi movie "Vedant Marathe Veer Daudale Saat" in which Akshay Kumar will be playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji. (ANI)

