Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Saturday condoled the demise of Mumbai's Sakinaka rape case victim and ensured speedy investigation of the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Malik said that it was sad that the woman was no more. "The accused has been arrested and the government will definitely file a charge-sheet within the time frame," he stated.

"Fast track court should be set up for this case and there should be a punishment that warns people against committing such a heinous crime and also conveys the state government's stand on it," Malik added.

The 30-year old woman, who was raped in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai and sustained serious injuries after a rod was inserted in her private parts, was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday by the police. The victim succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

The police have arrested the man accused of raping the woman and he has been booked under Sections 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

