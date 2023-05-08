New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday questioned the BJP for supporting the controversial film "The Kerala Story" and wondered whether it would back movies on similar themes in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto claimed that there were reports of over 40,000 women missing from Gujarat over five years and 70 girls going missing from Maharashtra every day.

"Will the BJP produce films titled 'The Gujarat Story' and 'The Maharashtra Story'," Crasto asked.

The NCP spokesperson said the BJP was supporting the movie "The Kerala Story" and demanding that it be made tax-free.

