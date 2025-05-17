Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Saturday expressed her gratitude after being appointed to the all-party delegation representing India globally to convey the country's message on terrorism.

https://x.com/supriya_sule/status/1923608191805342042

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

In a tweet, Sule said, "I am honoured to join the all-party delegation representing India on the global stage. I humbly accept this responsibility and thank Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Minister Kiren Rijiju ji, and the Ministry of External Affairs."

She also thanked her constituents, stating, "I am deeply grateful to the people of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency for your continued support."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 17, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Sule added, "Our mission is to convey India's united and unwavering message of zero tolerance against terrorism. We stand as one nation--proud, strong, and unwavering. Jai Hind!"

A seven-member all-party delegation is set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month in the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism.

The following Members of Parliament will lead the seven delegations: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, BJP leader Baijayant Panda, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

In a post on X, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that India stands united, and seven all-party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations"In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero tolerance to terrorism. A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences," Rijiju posted on X.

The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)