Noida (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday recorded 120 new COVID-19 cases which pushed the district's infection tally to 16,984, while the recovery rate improved marginally to 93.31 per cent, official data showed.

The number of active cases came down to 1,070 from 1,082 on Sunday, according to the data released by the state health department.

As many as 132 patients were also discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,848, the sixth highest in the state, it showed.

The district's death toll stood at 66 with a mortality rate of 0.38 per cent, down from 0.39 per cent the previous day, according to the data.

The recovery rate of patients improved marginally to 93.31 per cent from 93.19 per cent on Sunday, the data showed.

The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 26,654 from 27,317 on Sunday, recoveries reached 4,38,521 and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,902, it showed.

So far, 4,72,075 people have tested positive for the disease in the state. The recovery rate of patients stands at 92.89 per cent, it said.

