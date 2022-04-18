Srinagar, Apr 18 (PTI) The government is committed to the empowerment of minorities and in extending identical opportunities to all groups, chairperson National Minorities Commission, Syed Shahezadi, said here on Monday.

She also stressed on strengthening communal harmony and brotherhood for inclusive growth and development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shahezadi, Member (Officiating Chairperson) of the National Commission for Minorities met with prominent spiritual leaders of minority communities at a function here.

She urged all to work for the betterment of the humanity.

The meeting was held with the religious heads to discuss the problems and issues faced by the minority communities.

"We all must strive together to work for humanity. The spiritual leaders have a prominent role to play in this regard," she said.

She also mentioned the government has introduced many welfare schemes for the upliftment of minority communities and urged them to take advantage of such welfare schemes meant for them.

The chairperson said all the issues projected by the spiritual heads will be brought to the notice of the relevant authorities and appropriate action will be taken accordingly.

Earlier, Gurdwara Prabandhak Committees from various districts raised their various issues and said that their issues should be addressed on immediate basis.

A delegation of Holy Catholic Church also raised their several issues and thanked the government for various schemes for the minorities.

Imams of various mosques also raised their several issues regarding the functioning of Muslim Waqf Board including the hike in their salaries and said that they will extend their full cooperation to the government.

Director General Social Welfare Department, Shabnam Kamilli briefed the NCM member about the various schemes for the upliftment of the minority communities and said that government of J-K is working actively for creating an enabling environment for their collective progress to maximise the development potential.

