New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has flagged serious lapses in safety protocols and compliance with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act at WNS Global in Pune, following the fatal attack on a female employee by a male coworker in the company's parking lot in January.

According to media reports, 28-year-old Shubhada Shankar Kodare, who worked as an accountant at WNS Global Services, a BPO firm in Yerwada, was attacked with a chopper by her male colleague in the parking area on January 7.

Shubhada died during treatment due to excessive blood loss.

The accused was apprehended at the scene and an FIR was registered.

The NCW's fact-finding committee, led by former Member Secretary Meenakshi Negi, former Haryana DGP BK Sinha, and former Kerala DGP R. Sreelekha, submitted its report to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with copies sent to the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Pune Police, and the District Magistrate.

The report highlighted that the accused had previously reported a financial dispute with the victim to the HR department, but the matter was neither documented nor escalated, according to NCW report.

The committee also found that WNS Global's security protocols, including random bag checks, were inadequate, raising concerns about workplace safety and risk management.

The report also pointed out to deficiencies in the implementation of the POSH Act, 2013. While a POSH committee existed, the absence of proactive grievance documentation and consistent training on workplace safety and conflict resolution indicated non-compliance with POSH guidelines.

The fact-finding team recommended a comprehensive overhaul of safety measures at WNS Global, including enhanced surveillance, mandatory safety audits, regular employee training on workplace safety and conflict resolution, and the strengthening of internal grievance committees.

The team also stressed the need for professional mental health counseling for employees to address stress and interpersonal issues, the report said.

The NCW further recommended establishing "Bharosa Kendras" in all Pune police stations to support victims of violence and trauma and called on the Pune Police to expedite the investigation, including assessing any prior threats or incidents of harassment.

The report also urged the government to strengthen the Manodhairya Scheme to provide financial and emotional assistance to victims.

