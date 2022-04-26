New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday took suo-motu cognizance of the alleged gang-rape and murder of a woman murdered at a village in the Dausa district of Rajasthan.

NCW has also announced that a team led by Chairperson Rekha Sharma will visit the crime scene on April 28, and will also meet the police officials and the family of the victim.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 26-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder of His Maternal Uncle in Coimbatore.

Directing the Director-General of Police, Rajasthan to immediately file an FIR, the body has sought the arrest of all accused at the earliest.

"The National Commission for Women has come across several articles regarding the alleged gang rape and murder of women at a village in Dausa district of Rajasthan. It has also been reported that the accused after murdering her, dumped the body of the victim in a well. The police have so far managed to arrest only one accused. The commission has taken serious note of the heinous crime," NCW said in an official statement.

Also Read | 'Extreme Hot Weather Conditions May Affect Some Electric Bike Batteries', Says Nitin Gadkari.

"The chairperson of NCW Rekha Sharma has written to the Director-General of Police, Rajasthan to immediately file an FIR in the natter under relevant provisions of the law. NCW has also sought the arrest of all the accused at the earliest. A team led by NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma will be visiting the crime scene on Thursday that is April 28, 2022. The NCW team will also meet the concerned police officials and the family of the victim," the notice further stated.

A copy of NCW's letter has been sent to Superintendent of Police, Dausa and the commission has sought a report on the action taken in the matter within three days.

According to the police, a woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered at a village in the Dausa district, said police on Monday.

The body of the woman was found in a well.

"A woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered at a village in Dausa district. The Woman's body was found in a well. She was walking towards her parents' house when the accused offered her a lift in their vehicle," said Dausa Additional Superintendant of Police Lal Chand Kayal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)